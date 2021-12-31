Pakistani Rupee bounces back against US dollar in interbank market

Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, giving another blow to the greenback as interbank trading began on Friday.

The value of the US dollar versus the Pakistani rupee has dropped 51 paisas to Rs177 from Rs177.51. The US dollar’s downward trend against the Pakistani rupee continued for the second day in a row.

The trading performance of the Pakistani rupee on the last working day of the business week and the last day of the year 2021, according to experts, would be crucial for the start of business activities on the next working day in 2022.

On Thursday, the US dollar lost 73 paisas in its value to reach Rs177.61 from Rs178.24.