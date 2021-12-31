‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ a step forward: CII chairman

Thanking SAPM Dr Babar Awan for the initiative, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said tabling the copy of Paigham e Pakistan document in the Senate and National Assembly was a giant step forward.

Dr Qibla recalled that CII, in its session of December 20, held after the Sialkot tragedy, had stressed that the discouragement of violence and the tendency to take the law into one’s own hands in the country was possible only if unanimously approved the Paigham e Pakistan document.

He added that it could also be ratified by the parliament, besides enacting necessary legislation in that regard.

Dr Ayaz also gave a detailed briefing to Awan on the Paigham e Pakistan narrative and expressed his gratitude that formal steps have been taken for getting parliamentary support.

The CII chairman hoped that through those measures, a new and peaceful face of Pakistan would emerge. “Misuse of the sacred name of religion would be impeded.”

Dr Ayaz expressed his gratitude for the continuous consultation with the council on legislative matters.