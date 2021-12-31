Industry’s leading ladies rave about Wahaj Ali’s performance as Rumi!

The powerhouse of a talent, known as Wahaj Ali let’s his work speak for himself and recently he’s been making waves on social media for his performance as Rumi in the period drama ‘Jo Bichar Gaye’. The actor has been receiving praise left and right and even the industry’s leading ladies took to their social media to rave about the actor. Maya Ali, Yumna Ziadi, Nadia Jamil and Amar Khan were all full of praise for Wahaj and his brilliant acting chops. His co-star Maya Ali took to her social media and posted a heartfelt note for the actor saying, “Acting is all about action and reaction. Wajju this wasn’t possible without your support and your brilliant performance.” His ex-co-star from Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, Yumna Ziadi said, “Totally loving Jo Bichar Gaye, you are a true artist. So happy to see your range in this show as well.” Nadia Jamil, who Wahaj considers like his sister took to her social media and posted a story saying, “An actor growing from strength to strength and with his politics in the right place!”













