Mehwish’s soulful rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ leaves fans awestruck

Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has, once again, left fans stunned with her beautiful vocals as she dropped a soulful cover of US singer Mariah Carey’s hit track Hero on social media.

The Load Wedding star turned to her Instagram handle and posted the beautiful song with an insightful note of reminding of self-empowerment.

In the shared, mono-chrome video, the ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ actress sang a few notes from the song, with instrumental playing in the background.

Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption, “As another year comes to an end with a new one on the horizon.” The actor continued, “This is just a reminder for anyone who needs to hear it – the real hero lies within us all. We just need to acknowledge and realise the power that we hold within ourselves. Why look outside to find our hero when there is one inside of each one of us. Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always!”

The diva has previously entertained her fans with beautiful covers of famous songs including Farida Khanum’s classic Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo and Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to The Moon.