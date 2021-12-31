Zoya Nasir writes heartfelt note for father in viral picture

Zoya Nasir wrote a heartwarming note for her father Nasir Adeeb while sharing a picture of them together on Instagram which is viral across social media.

The picture of her with her father, who is a celebrated writer and playwright, on the picture and video-sharing social media application sees them standing side by side.

“Mere pyaray abbu jaan,” her caption read.

The loving picture got thousands of likes from the users of the application’s users. They took to the comment section to express how beautiful the family members looked together.

Actor Humaima Malick, in her comment, wrote that the father-daughter relationship is the most loving.

It is pertinent to mention that Zoya Nasir, who has close to 600,000 followers on Instagram, usually takes to the social media application for sharing family pictures along with those of her photoshoots and videos of her projects.

In a previous photoshoot, she took the internet by storm with pictures of her in a pink kurta shalwar. The two-picture gallery got thousands of views from Instagram users.

She has worked in several super hit projects with crime-thriller show Hania being one of them.