Nadia Hussain vacations in Malam Jabba with family

Nadia Hussain Khan is a Pakistani television actress, host, supermodel, entrepreneur and fashion designer.

She’s recognized as one of Pakistan’s first supermodels. Nadia Hussain got married at the age of 24 to investment banker Atif Khan in 2003. The couple is blessed with four children. Recently, Nadia Hussain and family are making the most out of their winter vacations.

The family was spotted together enjoying the snowfall in Malam Jabba, Swat.

Nadia Hussain took to her official Instagram handle to give her fans and followers a sneak peek into her recent trip to Malam Jabba.