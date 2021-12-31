Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, MSC Hina, Asphalt Express, Serene Theodora and Al-Safliya scheduled to load/offload containers, bitumen, coal and natural gas, berthed at the Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, two more ships, Maersk Nile and IVS Swinley Forest with containers and coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours. Berths were engaged by thirteen (13) ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, UACC Shams, Star Fighter, Diamantina, MSC Charleston and Argo-1 left the port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Sauger and Al-Safliya are expected to sail from PGPCL and FOTCO on today in the afternoon. Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port where the volume of 240,370, tonnes, comprising 193,731 tonnes imports cargo and 46,639 tonnes exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,392 9 containers (2,666 TEUs imports and 2,726 TEUs exports) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.













