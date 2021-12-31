Sindh cabinet declares to hire 1500 interns as college professors

KARACHI: On Thursday, the Sindh cabinet agreed to hire 1500 interns as college professors in the province’s government colleges.

The provincial cabinet, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, examined 26 agenda items, including provincial police recruitment rules, intern hiring, and other issues.

318 higher secondary schools, including boys and girls, have a serious shortage of topic specialists for grades XI and XII, according to the government. The officials told the cabinet that their requisition had been forwarded to SPSC, but that it would take time, and that the delay was costing them academic points.

The cabinet approved the hires and directed that they be made on a school-by-school/need basis, with selection based only on merit.

The cabinet also directed that the hiring shall be on purely intern basis, and neither be regularized nor be appointed on a contractual/ad-hoc basis.

The hiring period would be subject to the need – till the selection/joining of a regular subject specialist.

Out of 1500 internees, 240 would be or physics, 240 chemistry, 120 mathematics, 120 botany, including zoology, 240 English, 60 Pakistan studies, 60 each of Islamiat, Sindhi and Urdu.