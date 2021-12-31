Governor assures rice exporters of full support

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail assures all possible government support to the rice export sector and that he will pursue Federal and Sindh governments for maximum facilitation to rice exporters to capture the big potential of this foreign earning sector. During a meeting with a delegation of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan at the Governor House, the Governor advised the exporters to give him brief in writing on the issues rice exporters were facing, along with the possible solutions for the pursuance with the authorities concerned. He would also try to arrange a meeting of REAP delegation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a statement from REAP on Thursday.He and his office would be always available to facilitate rice export sectors, Governor reaffirmed. REAP delegation led by its Chairman Ali Hussam Asghar included Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Anwar Mianoor, MC members Dr Muhammad Hafeez, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, Jahanzeb Jawed, Inamul Haq, Asif Ali Shaikh, and former chairman Rafique Suleman besides Vice President the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haris Ateeq. REAP Chairman Ali Hussam Asghar appreciated the support of the government for promoting export trade of the country.













