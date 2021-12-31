‘Mini-budget’ at a glance

Budget-FY20-preview* Increase in GST on 850cc to 1,000cc vehicles from 12.5% to 17%

* Increasing the FED on imported vehicles having engine capacity of 1,000cc to 1,799cc from 5% to 10%, on 1,800cc to 3,000cc vehicles from 25% to 30% and on those higher than 3,000cc from 30% to 40%

* Increase in advanced tax on up to 1,000cc vehicles from Rs 50,000 to 100,000, on 1,000cc to 2,000cc vehicles from 100,000 to 200,000 and on those higher than 2,000cc from 200,000 to 400,000

* Increase in FED on locally made vehicles of engine capacity between 1,000 and 2,000cc from 2.5% to 5% and on those higher than 2,000cc from 5% to 10%

* Increase in FED on locally made double cabin vehicles from 7.5% to 10%

* 17% uniform sales tax on mobile phones

* Increase in tax on imported electric vehicles from 5% to 17%

* Increase in sales tax on imported oil seeds from 5% to 17%

* 17% tax on products sold in sachets and branded chicken products

* 17% tax on import of animals, raw material for pharma products and agricultural seeds

* Increase in sales tax on batteries from 12% to 17%

* 17% general sales on flour mills

* Increase in tax on packed dairy products from 10% to 17%