PPP’s Jumani slaps PTI’s Ghazala Saifi

As the federal government presented the supplementary finance bill on Thursday in the National Assembly, opposition parties staged a strong protest and chanted slogans against the regime. Amid the ruckus, two women lawmakers got into a fight after which one ended up slapping the other, a private TV channel reported. The Opposition members were protesting around the speaker’s dice when PPP’s MNA Shagufta Jumani slapped PTI lawmaker Ghazala Saifi, creating chaos in the National Assembly. The Opposition staged a protest and held placards to oppose the mini-budget and chanted slogans calling it a “black day”. Speaking to a private TV channel, Ghazala Saifi said that her finger has been fractured, adding that her hand was twisted during the fight. She further said that she got her hand checked upon which the doctor has confirmed that one of her fingers have suffered a fracture. While talking to the channel, the lawmaker said that she will take further action, adding that she slapped Shagufta in return as she “had no other option.” However, no statement has so far been issued by MNA Shagufta Jumani.













