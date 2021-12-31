Political, religious parties must unite for country’s development: Sarwar

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that political and religious parties should come on same page for the economic development of the country and the welfare of the people keeping aside political interests. If all unite to face the challenges confronted by the country, then no power on earth can defeat Pakistan. The present government is using all its resources to make the country economically strong. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is working hard to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. InshAllah we will fulfill our promise to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. He was addressing the event and talking to the media after inaugurating the water filtration plants in Gujjar Khan in collaboration with Muslim Hands this Thursday. Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed was also present at this occasion. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges for which it is imperative that all political and religious parties should put their national interest first and think for the development and prosperity of the nation. There is no shortage of talent and resources in Pakistan, only everyone needs to work together. Opposition parties should support government initiatives such as strengthening the country economically.













