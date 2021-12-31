Punjab Police formulates security plan for New Year’s eve

Concrete security arrangements have been made for security of churches in all the districts across province on eve of New Year Night. He said that more than 18,000 officers and personnel would be deployed in the churches across the province for security of 1924 programs. IG Punjab said that the number of teams and working hours of patrolling forces around sensitive areas has also been increased. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that more than 5,000 officers and personnel would be on duty for security of 219 New year Night programs in Lahore.

3156 officers and personnel will be on duty for security of 572 programs of New Year Night in Gujranwala. 1955 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 206 New Year Night programs in Sheikhupura. 1478 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 144 programs of New Year Night in Rawalpindi. In Sargodha, 1149 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 155 programs of New Year Night. In Faisalabad, 1711 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 292 programs of New Year Night.

In Sahiwal, 1989 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 185 programs of New Year Night. 711 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 41 programs of New Year Night at DG Khan. In Bahawalpur, 1152 officers and officials will be on duty for the security of 110 programs of New Year Night. Punjab Police spokesperson further said that special squads have also been formed on the occasion of New Year’s night for cracking down on law breakers on highways and supervisory officers themselves would go out in the field for inspection of security arrangements at sensitive places.