Friday, December 31, 2021


NCOC, Motorway Police to check vaccination compliance

APP

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on Thursday checked the coronavirus vaccination status of drivers and passengers at Motorway (M-1) Toll Plaza Islamabad.

The teams along with Motorway Police checked the vaccination status of drivers and passengers on public transport of various routes at Peshawar Motorway (M-1) Toll Plaza Islamabad.

The Mobile Vaccination teams injected the vaccine doses to the non-vaccinated passengers and drivers on the spot.

