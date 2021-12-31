Govt introduces progressive thinking of private sector in public sphere: Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that, introducing progressive thinking of private sector in public sphere, Lahore Central Business District is not just a new project but an innovative and well thought out business model as well. He said that the project, started with just Rs 100 million, has so far generated a humongous investment of Rs. 40 billion, which will gradually increase to Rs. 100 billion by March 2022 and Rs 200 billion by March 2023.

He said that, as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Government was moving towards generating business activities of up to Rs. 2500 billion from this business district. These views were expressed by SACM Hasaan Khawar while talking to media after visiting the site of CBD Prime, the first project of Lahore Central Business District. Lahore Central Business District CEO Imran Amin, COO Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Commercial, Executive Director Technical and other senior officials were also present.

On this occasion, Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar said that previous governments had invested our scarce national resources on infrastructure and other expensive projects without future planning. He stated that the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to utilize public sector resources when utmost necessary, to make unused government lands usable and to create new jobs through new businesses and private investment. With this in mind, we are introducing the concepts of urban regeneration and vertical growth in Lahore Central Business District.

He further said that after CBD Prime, Central Business District’s master plan includes the first organized Downtown, a digital and a residential city. On making this project environmental friendly, SACM said that this project includes modern civic initiatives i.e. blue roads, underground traffic system, facilities for pedestrians, smart trees, uninterrupted power supply and internet of things will be introduced. Answering various questions on the occasion, he said if Nawaz Sharif can be given a health card at the airport on his return to Pakistan if he so desires.

“We have invested in the private sector through health cards,” he said. Today the hospitals are showing willingness to be included in our panel so that they can attract business, he said. After taking a presentation in a container, SACM said that the journey started from Imran Khan’s D-Chowk container has reached this development container in Lahore today. We pray that these development containers reach every city and every citizen of Pakistan.