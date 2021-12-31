Writers, poets pay glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam

Writers and poets in a function held under the auspices of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday paid glowing tributes the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali.

According to the press release issued, the function was held in connections with the birthday anniversary of the Father of the Nation in Government College Peshawar with known poet, writer and scholar, Professor Dr Tajjuddin Tajwar in the chair.

Professor Dr Ajmal Basar was chief guest while Professor Dr Fakharul Islam and Professor Dr Zeegham Hassan were guests of the honour.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Gulzar Jalal Yousafzai presented a thoughtful research paper on the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and received applause from the audience.

Similarly, renowned scholar and columnist Professor Dr Sohail Malik and Assistant Resident Director, PAL Peshawar Khan Badshan Nasrat shed detailed light on political struggle and acumen of Quaid-e-Azam and warned of conspiracies in various shapes against Pakistan of the Quaid-e-Azam. They urged writers to perform their duty to awaken the nation and keep it on alert.

In this connection, they said a large number of books have also been published. Professor Dr Ishaq Wardag, Atlas Gul Atlas and Dr Khadim Ibrahim Khadim expressed their love for Mohammad Ali Jinnah through emotional poems.