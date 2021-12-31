PDMA conducts land risk assessment of 17 KP districts

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with GLOF II project, UNDP and technical support of CDPM & NCEG University of Peshawar has conducted hazard, vulnerability and risk assessment (HVRA) for 17 most vulnerable valleys of Chitral Upper & Lower, Dir Upper, Swat, Kohistan Upper and lower and Kolai Palas to the glacial related hazards. HVRA is a step towards integrated and comprehensive Disaster Risk Reduction mainstreamed development at local, provincial, and national levels. It guides the policy makers in requisite land-use planning and implementation of development programs aligned to ground vulnerabilities, exposure to risks etc. It facilitates disaster management and development practitioners to make decisions based on calculated inferences for future disaster risks. During submission of final reports Sharif Hussain, DG PDMA, applauded the hard work of the team and stressed on disaster risk information and disaster risk mainstream planning and development. He further added that PDMA envisioned conducting Multi Hazards Vulnerability Risk Assessment (MHVRA) of all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which the Disaster Risk Management Wing was trying hard to mobilize the required resources.













