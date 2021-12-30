Superficial judgments: a toxic societal practice

By Muhammad Ali Usmani

Superficial judgment has become very common phenomena in this day and age. According to my survey, conducted at my university, majority of results favored the fact that superficial judgments do affect individuals’ self-esteem, with about 85% of the people involved in the survey agreed to this notion. This unfortunate notion of the contemporary world has adverse effects on people’s mental health, self-esteem, and self-confidence.

Low self-esteem due to superficial judgments causes depression, leading a person to opposite sides of life like; committing suicide, drug addiction, smoking, and other destructive behaviors. Lower self-esteem driven by superficial judgment induces a lower sense of achievement in an individual, which hinders their growth and cannot recognize themselves. Eventually, they lose focus on their abilities and skills by indulging in the opinions of others.

The phenomena of superficial judgments could undoubtedly prove to be extremely toxic. Indeed, if superficial judgments are not accounted for, it will cause much significant devastation in the already heavily suffering society. Fortunately, this modern day dilemma could be expelled from our surroundings only by observing a few key important steps.

A few factors that could prove pivotal in overcoming this issue are that the parents should groom their children from a young age about not judging others by their looks or first impressions. When they grow up, they will make perceptions based on substantial evidence and proper judgments. They would present their opinions only when needed without taking someone’s personal space or invading privacy.

Another recommendation is that one should not offend the other person with inappropriate remarks based on the other person’s physical or mental state. If an opinion is to be given, it should be delivered within the boundaries of privacy and etiquettes, so that the person gets the message correctly and is not hurt by the remarks and doesn’t end up losing their self-esteem.

The points outlined above make it very clear that superficial judgments can cause problems like low self-esteem, depression, anxiety and so on. Hence, for the benefit of society, it is absolutely pivotal that all possible efforts are made for the elimination of this societal dilemma. The recommendations presented above, if taken under serious consideration, could allow for this elimination.