Parliamentary party apprised of finance bill, amendments in SBP Act

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Kahn Thursday chaired the meeting of the parliamentary party here wherein Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin apprised the participants of the supplementary finance bill and also addressed their concerns about the amendments in State Bank Act.

The meeting of the parliamentary party was attended by the cabinet members as well as other members of the parliament. The foreign minister, talking to the media after the meeting, said it was the parliamentarians’ right to be acquainted with the legislation which was about to be tabled in the parliament. He said the finance minister also responded to the questions raised by the legislators about the supplementary finance bill as well as amendments in the State Bank Act.

The foreign minister said the parliament was empowered to amend any law with a simple majority if required to remove any lacuna. Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting said in a tweet that the special cabinet meeting had approved the finance bill which was later introduced in the National Assembly.