Pakistani rupee faces losses against US dollar

KARACHI: On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee ended a six-day losing streak versus the US dollar in the interbank currency market.

According to data provided by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency finished at Rs177.51 against the US dollar (SBP).

When compared to the previous close of Rs178.24, the rupee gained 73 paisa.

The local unit has declined by 12 percent since the start of the year 2021.

The State Bank has taken various measures to stabilise the exchange rate and the FIA is continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand, but the dollar continues to rise.