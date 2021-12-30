Shehbaz will not attend assembly session today 

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition and the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), would not attend the National Assembly session today (Thursday), as the government will deliver the mini-budget after a few minutes, Daily Times reported.

According to sources, the opposition leader has opted to skip the session due to personal obligations, which is expected to be tense because the government will propose its mini-budget and a law extending autonomy to the State Bank.

He did, however, order that all members of the opposition parties attend the assembly session.