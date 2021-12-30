First consignment of 1800 MT of wheat for Afghanistan to be delivered today

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of 1800 metric tons of wheat as humanitarian assistance by Pakistan for the people of Afghanistan will be delivered today.

The wheat is being delivered as part of Rs 5 billion worth of humanitarian aid announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 22. The pledged aid includes 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies.

The government had also approved tariff and sales tax reductions on key Afghan exports to Pakistan. In this context, the first consignment of wheat would be handed over to Afghanistan at Torkham border today.