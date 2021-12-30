Juggun mimics Alizeh Shah’s ramp fall

Morning show host Juggun Kazim, recently re-enacted actress Alizeh Shah’s fall on the ramo during Bridal Couture Week.

In her show, she invited singer Shazia Manzoor who was also present at the time the young actress fell. She had later helped Shah to her feet. Shazia Mansoor re-enacted the scene with Juggun Kazim.

Netizens are coming up with funny comments after seeing the re-enacted video, with a few criticising them also. Fans are saying that this is a cheap publicity stunt by Juggan Kazim and she’s copying Alizeh. They said that she is not real but faking the fall and doing Alizeh’s mimicry. Have a look at comments.