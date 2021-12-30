Not a single polio case reported in Punjab in 2021

Punjab has not reported a single polio case in 2021 in a major development towards polio eradication from Pakistan.

The details have been shared by the Polio Eradication Program Punjab, highlighting that the environmental samples have indicated the elimination of the crippling disease altogether.

“No polio case has been reported in Punjab this year,” the report said adding that only six percent of samples from Rawalpindi had traces of the disease.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that Pakistan is nearing eradicating Polio.

Pakistan is engaged in efforts to eradicate the poliovirus since 1994, he said. “The country has extremely improved its polio surveillance and controlled the virus with the best strategy,” Faisal Sultan further said.

“Despite coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s anti-polio program has launched best vaccination drives,” he said. He thanked the team for the best surveillance review adding that all resources are being utilized for eradicating the disease.