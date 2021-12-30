HSY expresses love for Iman Aly and Emmad Irfani

Fashion industry’s big wig Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) penned down his love for old buddies Iman Aly and Emmad Irfani.

HSY took to his Instagram and wrote some golden words for his long-time friends just days before the new year to honour the friendship bond they all share.

“We have been friends for years. In fact, both Iman Ali and Emmad Irfani were the original faces of my brand HSY when I started with a single sewing machine and a dream,” the designer wrote.

Yasin also disclosed that both of his friends have gained much popularity but still when the gang meets up, they are always like old buddies.

“Today both are, by the grace of Allah, huge stars and funnily enough, we are all now acting in movies. But no matter how much success they have gotten, when we meet, it’s always like old times; laughter and happy vibes”.

Hassan shared a lovely pic of Iman and Emmad with him along with his post.

“To the world, they are stars, to me they will always be my Iman Ji and Irfani”, HSY summed up his post.