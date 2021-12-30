PM orders fast-track issuance of licenses for gas exploration

Discussing the current demand and supply of gas in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure fast-track issuance of licenses for domestic exploration.

The prime minister also instructed the departments concerned to remove hurdles in installation of new LNG terminals and virtual pipeline projects by the investors. Imran said this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad in which he was briefed about the demand and supply of gas from the domestic reserves, its shortfall and import of LNG.

It was informed that the current constrained demand of gas in the country was 4,700 MMCFD which increased to 6,000-6,500 MMCFD during the winter season.

The current domestic supply amounts to 3300 MMCFD, which is decreasing every year. The resulting shortfall has to be managed by importing LNG. With the current infrastructure, a shortfall of nearly 1,000 MMCFD in winter arises for which multiple options are being adopted.

The meeting was told that for the short term, the existing capacity of domestic terminals was being optimized and the process of issuance of virtual pipeline licenses was being expedited.

In addition, installation of two new LNG terminals was underway with all bottlenecks being removed on a priority basis.

In this regard, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum and OGRA have been directed to coordinate and also take all other stakeholders on board, including the investors. In addition, the prime minister while emphasizing the importance of North-South Gas Pipeline project directed its execution without further delay.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Ali Haider Zaidi, SAPM Mahmood Maulvi and officials of the concerned departments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday called for celebrating Pakistan’s diamond jubilee in a befitting manner. “On the country’s 75th independence anniversary, there is a need to tell the youth about the aim of Pakistan’s creation and the true message of Allama Iqbal,” he said while presiding over a meeting held here to review preparations for the diamond jubilee celebrations 2022.

Federal Ministers Ch. Fawad Hussain, Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistants to PM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Shahzad Nawaz and senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister said Pakistan had been bestowed by Almighty Allah with all kinds of blessings, which required to be highlighted. Fawad briefed the prime minister in detail about preparations for the jubilee.

The meeting was told that the golden jubilee celebrations will focus on highlighting the country’s history, culture, national heroes, renowned women of Pakistan Movement, local sports, tourism, economy, Green Pakistan and relations with friendly countries through various events and documentaries. Emphasizing an export culture, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said exporters showing performance in increasing exports would be rewarded with the national civil awards. “We need resilient exporters who will be rewarded with national civil awards as per their performance in increasing exports”, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting on developing an export culture in the country.

He also directed the Ministry of Commerce to develop a portal which could cater to complaints of exporters. He also directed it to act as a catalyst for achievement of sustained growth in exports, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. “We have to develop an ecosystem and a culture that can increase exports and decrease our dependence on imports”, he stressed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and other senior officials concerned.

Moreover, the prime minister directed all the departments concerned to develop robust policies and transparency by using technology.

Earlier Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood apprised the PM that this year, they had achieved a record growth in exports after 10 years of stagnation.