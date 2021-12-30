Govt taking steps to curb inflation

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday inaugurated here 15 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority completed at a cost of Rs 44 million.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the government was working on emergency basis to tackle the challenges being faced by the country, including inflation. It was making all-out efforts to fulfill the promises made with the people and

had taken solid steps for the country’s development beyond political interests, he said. The governor said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, the whole world was facing challenges of financial crisis with a rising inflation which badly affected the economies of several countries.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking solid steps to provide relief to the citizens. Ehsaas and other programs were launched in this regard, he added. He said the government was also taking steps to curb inflation, adding that providing maximum facilities to the people was top priority of the government.

Sarwar said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak authority was completing projects across the province to provide clean drinking water to the people and fulfilling its promise to provide clean drinking water to nearly eight million people this year. He said no compromise would be made on quality and transparency in all the projects of the authority.

He said, “We are completing different projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority besides several other projects being completed by Sarwar Foundation, Pak Aid, Al-Khair Foundation and other welfare organizations to provide clean drinking water to the people.” So far, more than 200 filtration plants had been installed by Sarwar Foundation alone, through which clean drinking water was being provided to more than two million people daily, he said adding, providing clean drinking water to the people is the mission of my life for which I am working day and night.