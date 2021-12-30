The government is facing no tough time: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has referred to Shehbaz Sharif’s comments as “an application for job,” Daily Times reported.

When asked if he would listen to Shehbaz Sharif’s address in the National Assembly, Imran Khan responded, “His (Shehbaz’s) speech is not a speech, rather it is a job application,” while speaking to the media at Parliament House on Thursday.

In response to a follow-up question, the prime minister stated that the government was in a mess every three months. He made it clear that the government is not suffering any difficulties.

To another question, Imran khan said it was being reported every now and then that Nawaz Sharif is returning. “The same thing was said when Nawaz Sharif went into exile in Saudi Arabia,” he remarked.