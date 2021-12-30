ANF constable martyred in Turbat attack

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday opened fire on Anti-Narcotics Force personnel in the Turbat area of Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of one and injury to another, officials said. According to ANF officials, Constable Ishraq, who had recently joined the force, along with Irfan was ambushed in a nearby market. Both personnel sustained serious injuries. However, Ishraq succumbed to his wounds during the treatment. Soon after the incident, ANF, local police and other law enforcement agencies reached the crime scene for further investigation. A search to arrest the attackers is under way, the officials said. In June, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked a military post in Turbat, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. “Terrorists targeted army troops near Turbat using small arms. As a result of this cowardly act by the miscreants, a brave soldier, Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of village Mehro Peelo, district Chakwal embraced shahadat” the military’s media wing added. Following the attack, the ISPR said, a large scale “area sanitization operation” has been launched by the Balochistan Frontier Corps to trace and arrest the terrorists.













