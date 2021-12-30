Call for strike on Jan 1 against Modi’s machinations in IIOJK

Hurriyat organizations have appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe complete strike on January 1 against the ongoing genocide and Indian government’s other imperialistic policies aimed at changing the demographic complexion of the occupied territory.

Posters have, once again, appeared on walls, pillars and electricity poles in the territory urging people to fully support call for the strike in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was hell bent on demolishing each and every thing that symbolizes the Kashmiris’ identity, history and culture. He said, “From abrogation of article 370 to redefining of domicile law and from policies of land grab to delimitations and now opening of Kashmir’s land for Indian investors all are part of the racist regime’s settler colonialism campaign to politically degrade, dispossess and deprive Kashmiris of their rights and privileges”, the DFP spokesman said. He said, on one hand, India is using political and administrative machinations to subdue and silence the Kashmiris while on the other, Indian forces have let loose a reign of terror in the occupied territory.

He appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe complete strike on January 1 against Indian government’s repressive and imperialistic policies aimed at changing the demographic complexion of IIOJK.

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement General Secretary, Dr Musaib Ahmad, in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the dangerous anti-Kashmir policies of Modi regime and grim situation prevailing in IIOJK.

He strongly condemned the use of repressive and oppressive tactics by India against the Kashmiris and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue freedom struggle despite the Indian state terrorism. He urged the people of IIOJK to observe strike on January 1 against discriminatory proposals by Delimitation Commission and genocide of Kashmiris by Indian forces to turn the Muslims majority into a minority in the territory.

Tehreek-e-Jammu Kashmir Bachao through the posters has called for complete shutdown on January 01, 2022. The posters pasted on walls, pillars and electricity poles in Srinagar and other areas have demanded the granting of the UN-recognized right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

Srinagar-based International Forum for Justice and Human Rights also dismissed the so-called police findings and said that the inquiry was an attempt to exonerate Indian troops from war crime charges. IFJHRJK Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo reiterated his demand for an independent judicial probe into the massacre. He pointed out that the martyred civilians were used as human shields by the occupational forces and the police have now concocted the story to bail them out.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad also expressed serious concern over the fake encounters and arrests of youth by Indian troops in IIOJK. He said India is militarily suppressing the legitimate demand of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, guaranteed by the UN Security Council. The JKPL has also supported the call for a complete strike in IIOJK on Saturday.

Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Butt has denounced arbitrary killing of youth and delimitation of IIOJ&K. While talking to media in Islamabad Altaf said that Modi led BJP government has started the demographic carving of Jammu & Kashmir. “Their ill agendas are meant to change the Muslim majority into a minority by allowing non-resident Hindu RSS goons to buy land and settle in the disputed territory.