Minister directs officials for solarization of remaining schools in KP

Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday directed the officials of education department to take immediate steps for solarization of schools remaining in the districts and also send data immediately for the construction of IT labs in the schools which have been upgraded.

He said that construction of IT labs were dire need of the time in which students would be imparted advanced training in coding including IT. Shahram Khan Tarakai also directed the authorities to complete the target for construction of Early Age Child Education classrooms this year so that 6500 more ECE rooms could be built in primary schools by June next year.

The minister directed the Director IT to automate the Secretariat Directorate of Education and all district offices and for software and other measures, saying that all data of every school and every employee should be fully digitised. Under the Tablet in School program, all the information of students and teachers will be available on a daily basis.

He issued this directive while presiding over the Education Department review meeting. Special Secretary Education Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmed and other officials of the Education Department including UNICEF representatives also attended the meeting.

The minister directed the education authorities to make the Parents Teachers Council more active and to start the training of these members as soon as possible. He directed the Special Secretary Education to send the demand for furniture to the schools of the newly merged districts as soon as possible.

Shahram Khan Tarakai further said that the Rules Regulation and Organogram of the Directorate of Professional Development would be approved soon in which steps would be taken to train management cadre including Grade 18 to Grade 20 principals.

This will be necessary for their promotion and posting when the teacher cadre from grade 12 to grade 16 of the teaching cadre in their subordinate RPDCs will be given training along with other programs.

Shahram Khan Tarakai further said that under the second shift school program, children are getting the best educational facilities in the nearby districts. Education quality will be monitored in 9 schools while 28 Deputy District Education Officers will also be posted at district level, he added.