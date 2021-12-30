Punjab Police starts crackdown on manufacturers and sellers of fireworks

Crackdown has been intensified across the province against manufacturer and seller of fireworks. IG Punjab has directed that strict action be taken against those who manufacture and sell fireworks in the province and raids of police teams in wholesale markets of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad are also underway. In this regard, actions are being taken against law breachers. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that besides cracking down on those involved in breaking the law, a special campaign should also be intensified for awareness of citizens.

He said that citizens should make aware of punishments upon one wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism, fireworks and violation of loudspeaker act so that they themselves and their children can refrain from such violations. IG Punjab said that awareness banners were also being hung on the main highways of all the cities so that the citizens could celebrate the New Year celebrations in peaceful manner as aesponsible citizens.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that totally 1555 cases were registered against the sellers of incendiary substances and 1690 persons were arrested during the current year. He further said that 2630324 crackers, 8439 firecrackers, 17950 shurlees and 26698 Anar(an incendiary substance) were recovered from possession of arrested persons. Giving details of each region, Punjab Police Spokesperson said that 158 cases were registered in Lahore and 184 accused were arrested while 23 cases were registered and 37 accused were arrested in Sheikhupura region. In Gujranwala region 63 cases were registered and 76 accused were arrested while in Rawalpindi region 257 cases were registered and 330 accused were arrested. Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that 54 cases were registered in Sargodha region and 87 accused were arrested. Similarly, 297 cases were registered in Faisalabad region and 425 accused were arrested. In DG Khan region 337 cases were registered and 55 accused were arrested while in Bahawalpur region 67 cases were registered and 92 accused were arrested. Spokesperson of Punjab Police requested the citizens to report the manufacture and sale of fireworks on 15 so that no one could escape strict action of the Police.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that education, health and welfare of children of police personnel is top priority of department and steps will be taken in using all available resources. IG Punjab directed Additional IG Welfare to formulate a comprehensive package for police martyrs, widows and other employees suffering from other problems. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that relief should be provided to junior rank employees and personnel with respect to administrative, financial and personal issues on priority basis.

He said that special financial support should be provided for scholarships of children of employees and marriages of their daughters. All possible welfare measures will be taken for the employees who died during the service and for the children of the martyrs. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that all the cases of financial assistance including pension of retired employees should be dealt with on priority basis and the officers who caused delay in official proceedings should be held accountable. IG Punjab said that the officers and personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the lives and property of the people are valuable assets of the department therefore, all RPOs and DPOs should solve problems of welfare of employees under their supervision. He gave these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting on welfare of the police force at the Central Police Office here today.

Talking to the officers, IG Punjab said that the constables and other staff on duty in the field are the real face of Punjab Police whose proper welfare would lead to improvement in their performance. He directed that all possible steps should be taken for the treatment of sick police personnel and planning for setting up of Police Welfare Hospitals should be completed at the soonest. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the provision of medical facilities would alleviate problems faced by force and their families and they would be able to go beyond unnecessary hassles and focus on protection of life and property of people and fulfillment of professional duties. IG Punjab directed Additional IG Welfare that all the funds allocated for welfare of force should be spent on care of personnel especially the junior rank employees and detailed reports of welfare measures should be sent to the Central Police Office on monthly basis. Additional IG Welfare and Finance and heads of other branches were also present in the meeting.