OIC moot clear demonstration of Pak-Saudi trust, love: envoy

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki Wednesday said the successful hosting of OIC foreign ministers’ council summit on Afghan issue in Pakistan was clear demonstration of trust and love enjoyed by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, the ambassador said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying deep rooted brotherly relations.

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the government for successful holding of the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, and extending optimum cooperation for Afghanistan by Saudia.

The support and cooperation of Saudi leadership, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Foreign Minister Amir Faisal bin Farhan, to Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan made the relations between the two countries clear to the world.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan and the nation considers the security, safety and defense of Saudi Arabia as the security, safety and defense of Pakistan and strongly condemns the continuous attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi rebels.