The NSP has been made by consensus and no government will change it: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf rejected the Opposition’s recent Senate protest, saying that the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) had been briefed on the National Security Policy (NSP).

The Opposition’s MPs had staged a symbolic walkout from the House the day before, accusing the administration of crafting the NSP without consulting Parliament.

The Opposition, according to Moeed Yusuf, had boycotted the legislative body’s in-camera meeting. He did say, though, that the government was still willing to provide the Opposition a briefing on the NSP. He continued, “We are ready to brief everyone on the NSP and solicit input.”

“The NSP has been made by consensus and no government will change it,” said Moeed.

He said that the NSP was aimed at economic security and it will give the country a direction.

“Policies are made in the country, but they are not implemented appropriately,” Moeed said, adding that they had devised a strategy to implement the NSP.

He said that regional peace and economic security were their top priorities.

Replying to another question, the adviser said that he could not say how much of the policy will be made public. The NSP will be issued in the next few days, he added.

‘Historic’ national security policy aimed at protecting common man: NSA

Earlier on December 28, NSA Moeed Yusuf stated that the country’s economy and the security of the common man will be prioritized in the ‘historic’ National Security Policy.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary and Moeed Yusuf spoke at a press conference in Islamabad about the policy’s evolution and details.

“After the NSC’s endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy yesterday, the Cabinet has approved it today. It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive [national security] policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest,” Moeed later had said in a tweet.