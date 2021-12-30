Bodies of two women found in a floating drum in Faislabad

FAISALABAD: The bodies of two women are found from a drum that was floating in a canal in Mamunkanjan, Faisalabad.

According to details, the horrific incident took place in the Mamunkanjan area of ​​Faisalabad where the bodies of two women were retrieved from a drum that was found in the canal.

The police were called in by the local residents of the area, who pulled the drum out of the canal and found the bodies of the two women.

The police said the bodies are 48-hours old. The bodies have been shifted to the Rural Health Center for postmortem and the forensic team has also taken fingerprints of the deceased females.

Police have revealed that the corpse were recovered from the canal are two days old while no signs of torture were found on the bodies of the two victims.

On Wednesday, police recovered the body of a seven-year-old boy packed in a sack in Gujranwala.

The body of a minor boy, who had been kidnapped from the area of the City police station a day ago, was found packed in a sack by the officials of the Eminabad police station.