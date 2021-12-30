Ranbir Kapoor is such a fine actor, says Saba Qamar

Sabar Qamar is gushing over Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in a recent Instagram story on Wednesday.

The actor shared a clip from Ranbir Kapoor’s film Tamasha capturing an intense scene from the movie praising him on his acting skills.

“Such a fine actor!” captioned Saba on the clip.

Saba Qamar is currently working on project titled Fraud.

While talking about her upcoming role, she said, “I’m obsessed with giving the audience something they don’t see coming and fraud is exactly like that Insha Allah- already in love with my character,”