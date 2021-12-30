Shehbaz Sharif denounces PTI govt for economic ruin

On Thursday, PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif stated that the PTI government’s policies and economic mismanagement are disastrous for the country, while linking economic and political stability to national security, Daily Times reported.

Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and said: “Economic & political stability feeds directly into national security. PTI’s tenure in govt has been the worst by way of mismanaging economy & delivering poor governance. Never before have the citizens been this hopeless about their future. It has implications 4 national security.”