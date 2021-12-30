Govt to bear financial burden for Reko Diq: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided on Wednesday that the federal government will bear the financial burden for Reko Diq and it’s development on behalf of govt of Balochistan.

“In line with my govt’s vision for uplift of smaller provinces, I have decided our federal government will bear all the financial burden for Reko Diq and it’s development on behalf of govt of Balochistan. This will help usher in an era of prosperity for the people and province of Balochistan,” the premier posted on Twitter.