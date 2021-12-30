Fawad given briefing on BOI performance

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday visited Board of Investment (BOI). During the visit, he met with Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Secretary Board of Investment Farina Mazhar. The minister was given a detailed briefing on the performance of the Board of Investment. He was informed about reforms introduced by the Board of Investment. The Board of Investment is considering providing more facilities to small and medium enterprises. Chaudhry Fawad appreciated the performance of the Board of Investment.The minister said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will fully support the Board of Investment.













