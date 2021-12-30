IHC seeks comments in plea against local body system

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday sought comments from respondents till January 11, in a petition against a new local body system in the federal capital.

The bench also served notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan for assistance in the case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of the IHC heard the case filed by SardarMehtab Khan Abbasi against a new local government ordinance. The petitioner had adopted the stance that a new local body system was in contradiction with the constitution and prayed the court to set it aside.The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday summoned Capital Development Authority’s member in a case regarding the construction of a lawyer’s complex in the parking of the IHC building.

The court asked the CDA’s official to apprise the court regarding the progress in construction of the complex. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the above case.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said the answer of the Ministry of Law and Justice had been submitted but the report from the CDA was still awaited. At this, the court summoned the concerned CDA’s member in person and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday sought comments from respondents in a case against a presidential ordinance pertaining to the Pakistan Nursing Council.

The court also sought assistance from attorney general of Pakistan regarding the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the miscellaneous petition against the ordinance for shifting the control of PNC under the Ministry of National Health Services. The petitioner had adopted the stance that the PNC had been made dysfunctional and was being shifted under control of the health ministry.The decision was taken through an ordinance.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare the new law as null and void.The IHC’s bench served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing.