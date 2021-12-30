Fears coming true in Kashmir

Even as the international community very slowly begins to wake up to anti-minority harassment and violence in India, that too because Hindutva vigilantism has now extended from Muslims to target Christians as well, there’s still barely a murmur about atrocities continuously unfolding in Occupied Kashmir. The incarcerated leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, is the latest to point out that Delhi’s decision to allow non-Kashmiris to buy land in the disputed valley amounts to imposing a systematic demographic change on the Muslim-majority area “through a new policy of sale of land and natural resources”.

In this way the Modi administration has finally been able to change the dynamics of the stalemate of seven centuries. Such oppression is bound to trigger serious retaliation from locals, who’ve already been wronged for far too long, and in the absence of any proper political platform to register their grievances or fight their case, they will be forced to protest and rebel. That point, unfortunately, is when the international community finally puts the spotlight on the valley and only bothers about the violence taking place there; without any regard for its reasons.

Pakistan, for its part, has been proved right once again since Delhi has kept silent about the matter of forced conversions of Christians to Hinduism by charged crowds that have become only too used to taking the law into their own hands ever since Modi brought BJP back to power. While India’s once famous and vibrant civil society has been completely shocked and intimidated into silence, the opposition Congress party did make some noise about revoking Article 370 so suddenly and unilaterally in parliament early on, but its voice also died down with time and now there’s nothing to challenge BJP’s designs in or out of India. *