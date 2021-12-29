JUI-F leader threatens CJP, Sindh CM to dare implement mosque demolition orders

The apex court ordered to demolish a mosque, shrine and cemetery built on amenity parks’ land near Tariq Road. A division bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, heard a case against the construction of Madinah Mosque and other encroachments on the land meant for a park in Tariq Road at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Wednesday dared Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to implement the top court’s order to demolish illegally constructed mosques in Karachi.

“Mr chief justice the mosques are not orphans… Mr chief minister the mosques are not orphans… if you have the courage then show it and try bulldozing the mosque,” Soomro said in a video that went viral on social media. He went on to say that till the day he was alive, he will never let “even a single brick of any mosque in Karachi be demolished”.

“We will stop you on the way [to the mosque]… if the mosques are demolished, your offices will also be demolished,” JUI-F leader warned. He also dared Commissioner Karachi to implement the apex court’s order to demolish illegal mosques.

JUI president Sindh chapter Rashid Soomro threatens Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, CM Sindh @MuradAliShahPPP & Commissioner Karachi to dare implement the #SupremeCourt order to demolish illegal mosques as ordered by the apex court yesterday pic.twitter.com/wn2N9EVYB2 — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) December 29, 2021