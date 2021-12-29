FM Qureshi for enhanced Pak-Greek cooperation in culture, tourism

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The outgoing Greek Ambassador Andreas Papastavrou Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who emphasized enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and tourism.

The foreign minister also stressed the need for the exchange of delegates in the fields of trade and commerce.

He said Pakistan considered Greece as an important country in the context of the European Union. He said around 30,000 Pakistani expatriates were contributing to the economic development of Greece.

The foreign minister appreciated the efforts of the Greek ambassador to ensure the repatriation of around 600 Pakistani nationals during the COVID-related restrictions.

He also expressed his good wishes for the outgoing ambassador for which the envoy extended his gratitude.