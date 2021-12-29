Sheikh Rasheed predicts inflation to decline in last year of PTI tenure

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Rasheed, the Interior Minister, said on Wednesday that this is a year of local government elections and that he will run in the next general elections under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership.

Sheikh Rasheed, speaking to reporters in Islamabad, said Imran Khan’s aim is to reduce poverty, and expressed hope that the premier will be able to control inflation in the final year of his tenure.

Talking about the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country, Sheikh Rasheed offered a plane ticket to the PML-N supremo out of his own pocket.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country will have no effect on the country.

“Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will complete his five-year term,” Sheikh Rasheed was quoted as saying.

The minister said that every party wants the establishment to support it but the establishment says that it will only support the elected government of the country.

The minister said at a press conference in Karachi that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign because local body elections in Punjab will be place in June, bringing the present government’s four-year term to an end.