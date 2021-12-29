ECP postpones second phase of KP LG elections until March

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) agreed to postpone the second round of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) until March, Daily Times reported.

According to them, the commission made this choice due to the bad weather in most of the regions where the elections will be place. The province’s remaining 18 districts, including Hazara and Malakand, will hold their second round of local body elections in March.

According to previous reports, the second phase of LG votes will be place on January 16, and the necessary departments have been given orders to begin preparations.

Earlier on December 19, the first phase of LG elections was held in the province of KP. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a huge defeat when its arch-rival JUI-F won the most seats in city, tehsil, village, and neighbourhood councils.

JUI-F’s Zubair Ali also won the hotly-contested poll for the top slot of Peshawar mayor. He bagged 62,388 votes followed by Rizwan Bangash of PTI with 50,659 votes.