Zara Noor, Asad Siddiqui celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

On Tuesday, renowned Pakistani celebrity couple, Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas celebrated their four years of being together.

Asad Siddiqui wrote a loved-up note to his wife and dedicated lovely words to her, “Happy 4th!! Thank you for taking all my crap and bearing me all these years”.

“May you continue doing the same till eternity. My support system I love you and I got your back. Always!!❤️🌹 And just to remind you again like always, this was indeed your life’s best decision”, ‘Surkh Chandni’ actor further added.

Later at night, Zara Noor shared some pictures on her Instagram from their intimate little anniversary celebration dinner date. She captioned, “He is celebrating the best day of his life and I gotta support – because that’s what AMAZING wives do”.

“You are my Moon. My stars. My planet. My Galaxy. Certainly not JUST my world. Thank YOU for turning my wings into a rocket booster. I love you my Anchor”, Zara expressed.

Moreover, Ahmed Ali Butt, Ali Safina, Mehwish Hayat, and Sana Shahnawaz among others, dropped their lovely wishes for the star couple in the comments section.