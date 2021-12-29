Punjab govt prohibits concerts, fireworks on New Year’s eve

The Lahore district administration banned public concerts, fireworks displays, aerial firing, and other celebratory events on eve of New Year.

As per the details, the district administration imposed a complete ban on fireworks in view of the worsening smog situation in the provincial capital.

The Punjab govt also rejected all applications seeking permission for the display of fireworks on New Year’s eve.

Therefore, public concerts and other events were banned by the district administration due to security reasons and emerging omicron covid variant cases.

It is noteworthy here that aerial firing is strictly banned in Pakistan as scores of people get injured on New Year’s eve and on other occasions.