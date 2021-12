PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his condolences on demise of the wife of senior party leader and former finance minister Sartaj Aziz.

Shehbaz Sharif took to twitter to say, “I offer my condolences to the entire family on the death of the wife of senior leader of the party, former finance minister Sartaj Aziz.”

He prayed for the departed soul.