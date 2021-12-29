Security plan for New Year’s eve issued in Lahore

Spokesman for the Lahore Police Operations Wing, Abid Khan stated that the police force has completed all necessary security preparations for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Mustansar Feroze, the DIG (Operations) of Lahore, said that messages will be given through mosques reminding citizens to desist from immoral and unlawful conduct while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

More than 5,000 police officers and officers will be deployed across the city to apprehend and arrest those who are breaking the law, engaging in hooliganism, causing a ruckus, or attempting to take law and order into their own hands.

Division SPs would remain in the field under the supervision of SSP Operations Mustensar Feroz, according to Abid Khan.

Police will also arrest bikers who do not have bike silencers, according to the spokeswoman. The police in Lahore have vowed to go after mechanics who modify motorcycles to make one-wheeling much easier.