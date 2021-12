At Islamabad International Airport, members of the Airport Security Force (ASF) intercepted an effort to smuggle narcotics worth Rs40 million out of the country.

The ASF jawans confiscated 3.5 kilogrammes of ice heroin from the luggage of Noor Maal, an Abu Dhabi-bound passenger who had hidden the heroin in his backpack.

The narcotics smuggler was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further proceedings, along with the recovered heroin.